The newly appointed Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Bar, gave halachic permission to El Al to fly on this Shabbat to rescue the Israelis in Amsterdam, according to reporter Ishay Cohen. The permission is subject to up-to-date situation assessments to be carried out by the security forces and the immediate supervision of the Israelis staying in Amsterdam.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel instructed the head of the Population and Immigration Authority to assist Israelis in Amsterdam who have lost their passports and allow them to board a flight to Israel using transit documents or a passport photocopy and to operate in an emergency mode even during Shabbat.

Hundreds of Jews were attacked and wounded in a pre-planned Arab pogrom in Amsterdam following a soccer game.

Israeli security forces sent warnings to local authorities that they had intelligence that an attack against Jews was about to happen at the soccer game, but the warnings were ignored.

On Friday, the Shabak told local authorities in Holland that Israel is prepared to send over their special and rescue fighter unit. Though it appears that a decision has been made to not send the team over.

The first El Al plane is expected to land around 2 PM (local Holland time). The next will be at 9 PM, and then again on Shabbat at 2 PM. The rescue flights will be free of charge.

El Al Captain Lior Meir released a message before the rescue flight, “Shalom, we are making other preparations before leaving for an El Al rescue flight from Amsterdam to Israel. We want to emphasize our importance as a national leader, who takes care of bringing the people of Israel home, from anywhere in the world. And of course we remember all the 101 abducted in Gaza, and all the security forces and expect and hope that they will return home safely as soon as possible, thank you.”

A special telephone number for coordinating a seat on the rescue planes has been set up: 03-940-4040. For extraction assistance from hotels or buildings call: 0753452355 (local-Holland number).

Emergency telephone lines have been set up to help Israelis escape. As of Friday morning, seven Israelis are unaccounted for.

Israel Foreign Ministry:

02-5304358

02-5303287

02-5303644

02-5303401

050-5074986

02-5303155

Israeli Embassy in Holland:

+31703760570

+31642648282

+31648493297

