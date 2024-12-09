Photo Credit: IDF

An Israeli aircraft attacked Palestinian Authority terrorists on Monday in the Tubas area of the Jordan Valley, the IDF said.

The Israeli Air Force combat drone eliminated two terrorists in the city of Tubas.

Israeli Duvdevan commandos were in the area at the time to arrest a wanted terror suspect and to destroy terrorist infrastructure.

Following the strike, IDF soldiers from the Kfir Brigade carried out a raid in the same area and confiscated an M-16 assault rifle, two handguns and a grenade from the bodies of the assassinated terrorists.

In recent years the Jordan Valley has become a focal point for Palestinian Authority terrorist attacks against Israelis, both civilians and soldiers.

In April 2023, Palestinian Authority terrorists shot and killed an Israeli mother and her two daughters as they were driving in the Jordan Valley.

This past August, a Palestinian Authority terrorist shot and killed a young Israeli man and wounded a second, Israeli Arab man in the Jordan Valley.

This past March, a Palestinian Authority terrorist opened fire at an Israeli bus in the Jordan Valley filled with children on their way to school.

Several children were wounded in the attack.

