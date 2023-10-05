Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The Al-Quds Brigades military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization has unveiled three new drones the group claims were produced locally in Gaza. The drones made their debut Wednesday during a military parade in the enclave.

The “Sahab” drone is intended to carry out “reconnaissance and offensive missions,” the terror group announced. The “Sayyad” drone is to be used for attacking “enemy forces and vehicles.” The “Hudhud” drone is intended for use in “reconnaissance, detection, and photography missions,” the group said.

In addition, the terrorists displayed rockets they claimed had not yet been used against Israel. One of the rockets displayed three question marks on the side where the range of the projectile is normally listed, and is called “Jaafar,” according to the Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen TV news outlet in Lebanon.

The parade was preceded by a military exercise held by the terror group in northern Gaza to mark the 36th anniversary of its founding.