Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders

At least two Israelis were wounded late Wednesday evening in a terrorist ramming attack that took place on Route 5077 near the Jewish community of Itamar in Samaria, at one of the entrances to the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem.

According to local sources, the terrorist ran the victims over with his vehicle, and then returned to attack them once again, running them over several times.

Advertisement





Hatzalah Without Borders and Magen David Adom emergency medical response service reported that both were in critical condition and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

United Hatzalah EMTs Itiel and Ayala Levi said in a statement, “We were told at the scene that two pedestrians were hit and as a result, they were critically and seriously wounded. We tended to one of the victims whose condition at the moment is critical. An additional victim was evacuated by helicopter and we were told that his condition was severe.”

The terrorist escaped, reportedly into Shechem. Large security forces were rushed to the scene, including with intelligence personnel and aerial support. Roadblocks were deployed in both directions.

Local sources reported that residents in Shechem were celebrating the news of the attack.