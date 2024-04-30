Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A stabbing attack took place on Tuesday at the Flower Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem. The terrorist was neutralized by police officers. A 30-year-old policeman was moderately wounded in the head but was conscious and was taken to the Shaare Zedek hospital. Forces are making their way to the scene.

The police suspect that the terrorist is a tourist residing in Turkey.

United Hatzalah volunteers EMTs Yechiel Stern and Yosef Chaim Gabai reported: “The injured person was a man in his 30s who is in moderate condition. After we provided initial treatment at the scene, he was transported to the hospital while conscious and in stable condition.”