The number of wounded people wounded in a terror attack near the Kotel (Western Wall) has risen to eight. The attack happened around 1:30 AM. The terrorists first opened fire at the #3 bus near Maaleh Hashalom, on the main road leading up from the Kotel of the Old City of Jerusalem. The bus had been picking up passengers at the bus stop near Kever David (King David’s Tomb). The terrorist(s) then continued toward the parking lot at King David’s Tomb and continued to shoot there.

Update on the condition of the victims. One of the wounded is reported as a pregnant woman, but that is unconfirmed at this point. Six wounded were taken to Sharei Tzedek Medical Center: 2 serious, 1 moderate, 2 light. Two wounded were taken to Hadassah Hospital: one shot in the shoulder, one shot in the neck. An additional four people are being treated for shock.

The bus driver reports that a disabled woman was getting on the bus at the time of the attack on his bus. A witness on the bus said he heard 3 shots and saw two men lying on the floor and realized it was a terrorist attack. And then he saw two additional men who were shot.

A witness who was in his car near the parking lot says he saw one terrorist with a pistol shoot the people in the car in next to him and at the bus.

אליסף עד ראיה, שראה אך המחבל מול העיניים מבצע את הירי. טועם שהראה מחבל אחד עם אקדח שברח מעבר לחומה. ״היה לי נס״ pic.twitter.com/22KMLQHox5 — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) August 14, 2022

כונני הצלה ללא גבולות מד”א העיר העתיקה מעניקים טיפול ראשוני ל 6 נפגעים בהם 2 קשה 4 בינוני בפיגוע הירי לעבר אוטובוס בין שער האשפות להר ציון pic.twitter.com/jZak3z5PUz — מאור צמח-לך ירושלים (@Lachjerusalem) August 13, 2022

אברהם יצחק דייטש, עד ראיה שבדיוק בזמן הירי עלה לאוטובוס pic.twitter.com/UBdO0bDkbJ — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) August 13, 2022

דניאל קנייבסקי נהג האוטובוס מתאר את שאירע pic.twitter.com/uhtRvkqREo — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) August 13, 2022

משפחות שנמלטו מהפיגוע ירי השאירו את העגלות זרוקות ברחוב pic.twitter.com/f34WCWJP90 — חיים גולדברג (@haim_goldberg) August 13, 2022

שמואל דעוקי, כןנן איחוד הצלה שהגיע ראשון לאירוע pic.twitter.com/hjwwDJXhhN — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) August 13, 2022

الحافلة التي تعرضت لإطلاق النار صوب المستوطنين بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/r0lFP1bWtt — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) August 13, 2022

צוותים של הימ”מ ממשיכים בסריקות אחרי צמד המחבלים מהפיגוע ירי בירושלים מלפני כשעה pic.twitter.com/iWBOnWPshN — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ?Saher (@Saher95755738) August 13, 2022

עוד מזירת הפיגוע בירושלים pic.twitter.com/lTC4sREIv4 — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ?Saher (@Saher95755738) August 14, 2022

There’s no reports that the terrorist(s) have been captured or neutralized at this point. But troops are currently searching the nearby Silwan (Shiloach) neighborhood.

מקורות פלסטינים מדווחים כי כוחות רבים עושים דרכם לשכונת סלואן. הכניסות לשכונה נסגרו pic.twitter.com/3xstOJyqA7 — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ?Saher (@Saher95755738) August 13, 2022

Arabs in the neighborhood of Shuafat are shooting fireworks in celebration.

ערביי שכונת שועפט בירושלים חוגגים את פיגוע הירי סמוך לכותל המערבי. pic.twitter.com/s1Kpl5YD2z — אברהם בלוך (@avribloch) August 13, 2022