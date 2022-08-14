Photo Credit: onatan Sindel/Flash90

The terrorist who shot up the #3 bus and a car outside the Old City of Jerusalem last night near the Kotel, wounding 8 people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, gave himself up to police at around 8 AM on Sunday at the Moriah police station.

The 26-year-old terrorist, an Israeli-Arab citizen living in eastern Jerusalem, arrived at the police station by taxi. He turned himself in along with his weapon.

The taxi driver said he picked up the terrorist near Sharei Tzedek Medical Center and the Beitar practice fields. He said the terrorist spoke decent Hebrew and he didn’t suspect anything. After he drove away from the police station, a police car stopped him, showed the taxi driver that the terrorist left the loaded gun on the floor of the car and told him that “God must love him.” The driver said it was a miracle he wasn’t killed by the terrorist.

It is unknown at this point how the terrorist traversed the city from the terror scene to the hospital.

According to a report by Elchanan Groner of Hakol Hayehudi, the terrorist had been release from prison 2 years earlier. he had been arrested in 2015 for a death involving a clan war in A-Ram, Jerusalem. In prison he became friendly with Jews and even kept in contact with them after getting released.

Police had held a massive manhunt for him in the Silwan neighborhood outside the Old City. Police arrested the terrorist’s family during the search.

Having been arrested alive, the terrorist will receive a guaranteed monthly salary from the Palestinian Authority and be able to study for advance college degrees while in an Israeli prison.