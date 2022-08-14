Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The pregnant woman who was wounded in last night’s shooting terror attack near Kever David (King David’s Tomb) and the Kotel (Western Wall) underwent an emergency birth to save her baby. The woman is in serious condition and the baby is in serious, but stable condition.

In additions, one of the victims, a Satmar Chassid visiting from the New York, is in a coma, on a respirator, with a head wound. His wife, son and daughter were also shot in the attack.

הפצועים קשה בפיגוע בירושלים: אישה בהיריון ותייר מארה״ב

אישה הרה נורתה ברכבה בעיר העתיקה על ידי המחבל, שלפני כן ירה לעבר אוטובוס. היא פונתה במצב קשה לביה"ח ונשקפת סכנה לחייה. באותה זירה נורה חסיד סאטמר מארה"ב ופונה אף הוא במצב קשה. גם אשתו וילדיו נפצעו. מצוד נרחב מתנהל אחר המחבל. pic.twitter.com/IMaEoK9GxV — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) August 14, 2022

A terrorist opened fire at the #3 bus that had left the Kotel as it was picking up a disable passenger at the bus stop next to Kever Dovid (King David’s Tomb). The terrorist also opened fire at a car near the parking lot. 8 people were wounded in the terror attack.