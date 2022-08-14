Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Scene of the terror attack outside Old City of Jerusalem. August 14, 2022

The pregnant woman who was wounded in last night’s shooting terror attack near Kever David (King David’s Tomb) and the Kotel (Western Wall) underwent an emergency birth to save her baby. The woman is in serious condition and the baby is in serious, but stable condition.

In additions, one of the victims, a Satmar Chassid visiting from the New York, is in a coma, on a respirator, with a head wound. His wife, son and daughter were also shot in the attack.

Advertisement

A terrorist opened fire at the #3 bus that had left the Kotel as it was picking up a disable passenger at the bus stop next to Kever Dovid (King David’s Tomb). The terrorist also opened fire at a car near the parking lot. 8 people were wounded in the terror attack.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDoes Biden’s Israel Visit Signal New U.S. Resolve in the Middle East?
Next articleOld City Terrorist Surrenders at Police Station
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...