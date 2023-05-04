Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grim satisfaction Thursday morning in response to the killing of the Hamas terrorists who murdered Lucy Dee and her two daughters, Maia and Rina April 7 in the Jordan Valley.

An IDF Mista’arvim force (undercover) along with additional forces killed the two terrorists and a senior aide in the shootout that followed when Israeli forces surrounded their hideout and ordered them to surrender.

“This morning, we settled accounts with the murderers of Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee, may their memories be blessed,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Our message to those who harm us, and those who want to harm us, is that whether it takes a day, a week or a month – you can be certain that we will settle accounts with you. It does not matter where you try to hide – we will find you. Whoever attacks us will pay the price.

“I would like to thank the security agencies and our brave soldiers who worked night and day to settle accounts with the murderers.”

Although no human Israeli forces were hurt in the raid, one K-9 member of the force gave his life to protect his fellow fighters during the operation.

A police dog named “Django” belonging to the elite Yamam special forces used his own body to protect the lives of the Israeli forces. He was shot and killed by the terrorists who were aiming at Israel’s human fighters.