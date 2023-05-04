Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 1, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grim satisfaction Thursday morning in response to the killing of the Hamas terrorists who murdered Lucy Dee and her two daughters, Maia and Rina April 7 in the Jordan Valley.

An IDF Mista’arvim force (undercover) along with additional forces killed the two terrorists and a senior aide in the shootout that followed when Israeli forces surrounded their hideout and ordered them to surrender.

Advertisement


IDF Kills the Terrorists Who Murdered Lucy Dee and Her Daughters Maia and Rina Dee

“This morning, we settled accounts with the murderers of Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee, may their memories be blessed,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Our message to those who harm us, and those who want to harm us, is that whether it takes a day, a week or a month – you can be certain that we will settle accounts with you. It does not matter where you try to hide – we will find you. Whoever attacks us will pay the price.

“I would like to thank the security agencies and our brave soldiers who worked night and day to settle accounts with the murderers.”

Although no human Israeli forces were hurt in the raid, one K-9 member of the force gave his life to protect his fellow fighters during the operation.

A police dog named “Django” belonging to the elite Yamam special forces used his own body to protect the lives of the Israeli forces. He was shot and killed by the terrorists who were aiming at Israel’s human fighters.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTwitter Fact-Checks Rashida Tlaib’s Anti-Israel Claims
Next articleOne Wounded in Huwara, Terrorist Neutralized
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR