Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

One person has been stabbed in Huwara and lightly wounded, in yet another terror attack in that terror town. The attack happened near the Inabus junction.

The female terrorist has been shot and neutralized.

Huwara has been the scene of numerous, deadly terror attacks, including the recent murders of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv.

Israel is currently working on a bypass road, so Road 60 traffic does not need to go through the village that was built up alongside the main road. In addition, the IDF has been introducing new security measures on that section of road.