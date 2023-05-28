Photo Credit: IDF

Two Israeli towns in northern Samaria came under terrorist gunfire on Sunday afternoon, apparently from the direction of Jenin. Miraculously there were no physical injuries reported in either attack.

Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire at around 2:20 pm at vehicles that were parked at the entrance to the northern Samaria Jewish community of Mevo Dotan.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization took responsibility for the attack, which damaged a vehicle owned by a Palestinian Authority citizen that was parked near the front gate to the town.

An Israeli military spokesperson said that “a Palestinian car parked outside of the town near the entrance was hit. There were no injuries. IDF forces are combing the area for the suspects.”

Later in the day at around 6 pm, terrorists opened fire at the Jewish community of Gan Ner, also located in northern Samaria, according to Israeli media.

From Gan Ner pic.twitter.com/E5Et05wfr1 — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) May 28, 2023

One family home in the town was damaged by the gunfire: a photo that made the rounds on social media showed a bullet hole in the living room sofa.

An Arab reporter in the Palestinian Authority wrote in a tweet that the attack was carried out by “Jenin Battalion operatives.”

Gan Ner is part of the Gilboa Regional Council district and is located around a mile away from a checkpoint leading to the Palestinian Authority.

Less than 48 hours earlier, on Friday night a nine-year-old girl was hit by gunfire as she walked down the street in her Samaria community of Kochav Yaakov. The bullet was fired from the nearby Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah.

The girl was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in fair condition.