On July 5th, a Haredi man (47) walking to shul at 5:30 AM was stabbed by an Arab assailant while crossing the footbridge between Bnei Brak and Givat Shmuel. He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, with a head wound.

On July 7th, police announced they captured the attacker. But until today, the police were apparently unable to determine if the attack was a terror attack, and did not declare it as such.

Twenty-two days later, the police and Shabak finally announced that they completed their investigation and declared that the Arab attacker was actually a terrorist, and he attacked the Jewish man for nationalistic reasons.

The terrorist had scouted out the area to find the best time and location to commit his terror attack.

The police statement noted the man was a resident of a village near Shechem [in the Palestinian Authority], but notably, the police statement did not mention that he was in the Bnei Brak area without a valid work permit, something they usually mention, which would hint that he was in Bnei Brak legally and after a security check.