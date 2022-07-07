Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The Shabak has released for publication that they and the police have captured the terrorist that attacked a Haredi man on the footbridge between Bnei Brak and Givat Shmuel on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Authority Arab man is being interrogated by the Shabak.

It’s suspected that he used an axe to attack his victim.

In May, Hamas advised Arabs to attack Jews using knives and axes, which is what they began to do. The deadly terror attack in Elad was done with an axe.