Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A man, 47, was stabbed around 5:30 Tuesday morning by another man near the pedestrian bridge over Route 4, connecting Givat Shmuel with Bnei Brak. The victim was evacuated to the hospital in fair condition. The MDA medics who treated him said that “he said he was attacked while walking on the bridge in the direction of Bnei Brak.”

Police are searching in Bnei Brak for the stabber, who is described as an Arab man wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and slippers.

Advertisement



At about the same time in an unrelated event, a man was killed and another lightly injured during a police operation in Majd al-Krum, an Arab town in the Galilee, about 10 miles east of Acco.

Police said a special Lahav 433 force was on the scene following a series of shootings and thrown hand grenades at the home of a local resident. The officers spotted two suspects on a scooter without a license plate who were throwing an explosive device at the same house. The charge exploded, but no one was injured.

The two assailants tried to escape from the policemen, who opened fire on them. The scooter slipped on the road and one of the men was killed. The other sustained only light injuries.