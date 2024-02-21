Photo Credit: TPS

A Palestinian Authority terrorist involved in a lethal ramming and stabbing attack last month in Ra’anana was hoping to murder IDF Arabic language spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, according to security personnel.

Adraee maintains a highly popular Arabic-language account on the X social media platform. A photo found by Israeli military forces on a computer in the house of a Hamas terrorist in Khan Younis by our forces featured a picture of the IDF Arabic language spokesperson, used as a shooting target.

The terrorist, 24-year-old Ahmed Zida’at, carried out the January 15 attack with 44-year-old Mahmoud Zida’at.

Both terrorists are residents of the Palestinian Authority village of Bani Naim, a suburb of Hebron, and were working illegally in Ra’anana at a car wash.

Ahmed Zida’at confessed during interrogation after his capture that he had noticed Adraee in a restaurant in the city, and had begun to follow him even before the October 7th outbreak of the war against Israel by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terror organization.

A 70-year-old woman, Edna Blustein, was killed and at least 18 other people, including at least eight children and teens waiting at a bus stop on their way home from school, were wounded in the attack.