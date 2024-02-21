Photo Credit: TPS
This photo, found by Israeli military forces on a computer in the house of a Hamas terrorist in Khan Younis by Israeli forces, featured a picture of IDF Arabic language spokesperson LTC Avichay Adraee used as a shooting target.

A Palestinian Authority terrorist involved in a lethal ramming and stabbing attack last month in Ra’anana was hoping to murder IDF Arabic language spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, according to security personnel.

Adraee maintains a highly popular Arabic-language account on the X social media platform. A photo found by Israeli military forces on a computer in the house of a Hamas terrorist in Khan Younis by our forces featured a picture of the IDF Arabic language spokesperson, used as a shooting target.

The terrorist, 24-year-old Ahmed Zida’at, carried out the January 15 attack with 44-year-old Mahmoud Zida’at.

Both terrorists are residents of the Palestinian Authority village of Bani Naim, a suburb of Hebron, and were working illegally in Ra’anana at a car wash.

Ahmed Zida’at confessed during interrogation after his capture that he had noticed Adraee in a restaurant in the city, and had begun to follow him even before the October 7th outbreak of the war against Israel by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terror organization.

A 70-year-old woman, Edna Blustein, was killed and at least 18 other people, including at least eight children and teens waiting at a bus stop on their way home from school, were wounded in the attack.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

