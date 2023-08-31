Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Magen David Adom reported that three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle near the Maccabim checkpoint outside Modi’in Thursday around 9 AM.

MDA and United Hatzalah EMTs are providing medical treatment and evacuating the injured, in their 20s, to the hospital. Two are in serious condition, and one is in mild condition. A United Hatzalah ambulance is at the scene.

The terrorist was eliminated (hear the Arab cameraman mumbling after the gunshot sound, “Allah will have mercy on him”).

MDA Paramedic Avi Schiff reported: “We arrived at the scene with large forces and saw 3 young men, one of them unconscious and suffering from stomach and head injuries. We immediately provided them life-saving medical treatment in the field and evacuated them in Mobile Intensive Care Units to the hospital, with one in critical condition, one in serious condition, and the third in mild condition.”