Photo Credit: Haim Zach/GPO

The second German-Israeli Strategic Dialogue on foreign and security policy issues took place in Berlin on Wednesday, Israel’s official press agency reported.

The meeting, led by National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, with the participation of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea, senior Defense Ministry, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, and their counterparts in Germany’s Federal Government, took place in the Federal Chancellery.

The talks focused on questions of security in Europe and the Middle East, including Russia’s war against Ukraine. Participants also exchanged views on bilateral issues and technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The two sides agreed to continue to hold the strategic dialogue regularly.

In mid-August, Israel’s and Germany’s Defense Ministries and Israel Aerospace Industries announced plans to sign a landmark $3.5 billion purchase of the Arrow 3 missile defense system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles.