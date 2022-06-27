Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash9

According to a Channel 14 report by Baruch Yedid, unnamed sources within the Palestinian Authority claim that when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud “Abu Mazen” Abbas last month, he told him the US would be adding Lahava and La Familia to the list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Lahava is a very outspoken Israeli organization that opposes and protests intermarriage and other progressive values. Led by Benzi Gopstein, they claim to have over 10,000 members.

La Familia is a Beitar Jerusalem Football fan club with a history of violent hooliganism and racism.

Blinken reportedly told Abbas that Israel was also working to designate the two organizations as terror groups, probably referring to the past efforts by Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue&White) to outlaw the two organizations, particularly Lahava, whom he has spoken out against a number of times.

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has also spoken out against Lahava. While Interior Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) was the first to introduce the phrase “settler violence” into Blinken’s lexicon.

The timing of the statements by Gantz and Bar-Lev would line up well with the timing of the Blinken phone call with Abbas.

Abbas reportedly complained about alleged violence and incitement against Arabs by these two Israeli groups, all the while Abbas is trying to get his organization, the PLO terrorist organization founded by arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat, removed from the US terror list.

According to WAFA, on that phone call Abbas complained to Blinken about the PLO remaining on the terror list, about Jews marching with Israeli flags on Jerusalem Day in eastern Jerusalem, and Jew settlers going up to the Temple Mount, among other issues.

Abu Mazen also reportedly yelled at Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf during her visit over US plans to remove Kach from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

Assuming the claims made by the source within the Palestinian Authority are even true and not the product of wishful thinking, one does wonder if Blinken caught the irony that he was telling all this to the head of the PLO terrorist organization which has been responsible for the murder and maiming of thousands of Jews.