Photo Credit: Kumta App

The rocket alert went off in northern Israel on Monday night, in the upper Galil, near Kiryat Shmoneh, near the border with Lebanon. The rocket alert went off at the same exact time as a rocket alert down south from an attack from Gaza.

The IDF has confirmed that 6 rockets were launched at Israel from Lebanon, but they fell short and hit an open area on the Lebanese side of the border.

Advertisement



The IDF has returned fire at the source of the launch.

The IDF spokesperson released the following statement, “Following the activation of a warning in the Misgav Am area, six launches from Lebanese territory were identified, which apparently fell in Lebanese territory. In response, IDF artillery forces returned fire at the sources of the shooting.”

Public bomb shelters up north have been opened, though no special instructions have been issued as of yet.

The rockets launched at Israel that fell short:

سقوط قذيفة في خراج بلدة العديسة لجهة وادي هونين#ملحق #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/204Xc2qtrU — Mulhak ملحق ?? (@Mulhak) May 17, 2021

صاروخان مجهولا المصدر انفجارا داخل الأراضي اللبنانية ولم يتخطيا الحدود و صفارات الإنذار دوت في "مسكفعام" وكريات شمونة . pic.twitter.com/XCE3T1hU4O — علي شعيب || #فلسطين_قضيتي ?? ?? (@alishoeib1970) May 17, 2021