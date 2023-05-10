Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza continued its rocket fire Wednesday night in the wake of “complications” that rose in the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire talks with Israel over its demands.

According to Al Jazeera, in exchange for a ceasefire PIJ demands:

* Israel stop its policy of targeted assassinations;

* Israel hand over the body of dead hunger-striker PIJ terrorist prisoner Khader Adnan;

* Israel stop killing terrorists who open fire at the IDF in Judea and Samaria;

* Israel cancel the traditional upcoming Jerusalem Day Flag Parade.

Earlier in the evening, state-run Egyptian TV channel “Extra News” announced that Cairo had brokered a ceasefire between PIJ and Israel, despite the ongoing air raid sirens sounding throughout southern Israel.

However, neither Israel nor PIJ confirmed the claim — and within minutes, a spokesperson for the terrorist organization not only denied the report, but added a threat, warning that if Israel does not agree to its demands, the group would expand the scope of its attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also confirmed in a televised joint statement shortly after that no ceasefire had been reached.