The IDF blew up an underground Hamas rocket factory in Gaza on Friday morning in response the rockets fired at Israel overnight. The terror factory was located just dozens of meters away from residential buildings and a hotel.



The first Gazan rockets were launched at Ashkelon 2 minutes before midnight, Thursday night.

The IDF responded at 3 AM on Friday morning with a first retaliatory attack.

At 3:30 AM the Gazan fired 3 more rockets. One was intercepted, one fell in an open area, and one fell short and landed in Gaza.

At 3:35 AM the IDF attacked again.

At 4 AM another Gazan rocket was intercepted.

And finally for the evening, at 4:05 AM, the IDF hit Gazan targets again.