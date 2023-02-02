Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A fourth Israeli victim has lost his life as a result of deadly terrorist attack last May in the central city of Elad.

Shimon Maatuf, a resident of Moshav Barkat, was attacked by a terrorist swinging an axe as Israel’s Independence Day celebrations were winding down in the city.

The 75-year-old victim was employed as an armed security guard at the amusement park set up in the city for Independence Day celebrations when he was attacked by two Palestinian Authority terrorists. The terrorists struck in several locations around the city, wielding axes and knives in their rampage, murdering four (including Maatuf) and wounding three people in the attack.

Maatuf suffered severe head wounds in the attack and after initial treatment was moved to a rehabilitation facility, but last November his condition worsened and became life-threatening, prompting doctors to transfer him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Elad Terrorists Captured Alive

As’sad al-Rafai, 19, and Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20 were captured within a few days, hiding in the bushes outside the city. Their homes, located near the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin, were demolished last August under an order from Israel’s Supreme Court.

Maatuf is survived by a wife, six children and 13 grandchildren.

Baruch Dayan Emet.