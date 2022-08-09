Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Terrorist Ibrahim al-Nablusi has been high on the wanted terrorist list for a while, but he kept managing to escape capture. No more.

IDF troops exchanged heavy gunfire with terrorists in Shechem (Nablus) on Tuesday morning for hours. 30 terrorists were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, 18 were taken to hospitals for treatment, 4 in serious condition. Nablusi was eliminated according to Arab sources (we’re waiting for official confirmation from the IDF, but from the videos, it is very clear that he is dead.)

מוציאים את גופתו כל הכלב נבולסי לאחר שחוסל pic.twitter.com/Vtp6Y8Ndt9 — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 9, 2022

Ibrahim al-Nablusi was part of a terror cell that was mostly eliminated on February 8th of this year in Shechem. He was also involved in a shooting attack on Kever Yosef (Joseph’s Tomb) in Shechem.

Al-Nablusi reportedly sent a message to his mother that he was about to die as a Shaheed (martyr). Arab sources claim the IDF launched a missile into the home he was holed up in.

Arabs are rioting in Shechem at the moment.

שכם, דיווח על טיל שנורה לעבר בית המחבל שמתבצר pic.twitter.com/VCpi2K5XJ7 — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 9, 2022

שכם , דיווח על 3 מחבלים שנפצעו בחילופי הירי עם כוחותינו pic.twitter.com/yfbhB3RsJq — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 9, 2022