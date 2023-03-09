A terrorist infiltration alert has gone off in the Haredi city of Beitar Ilit, in Gush Etzion, on Thursday evening.

אזעקות בעיר החרדית ביתר עילית עם כרוז "חדירת מחבלים" pic.twitter.com/bM2Smdw2MU — יאיר סגל Yair Sega l (@YairSegal) March 9, 2023

Advertisement





Initial reports indicate someone got off a bus, leaving a bag behind. Smoke started coming out of the bag, which is suspected to be a remote control bomb which didn’t go off. The bag has been neutralized. According to a report by Amir Buchbut, the Shabak said the bomb was amateurish.

פיקוד העורף הפעיל התרעות מפני חדירת מחבלים בעיר ביתר עילית – התושבים מתבקשים להסתגר בבתיהם@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/ljo1Z0Xeg9 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) March 9, 2023

Beitar’s Mayor Rubenstein has called on all residents to go indoors, stay out of the way of the security forces and to say Tehillim.

Security forces are searching.

Another siren has gone off around 11:00PM. An unattended bag has been found at a bus stop. The bomb squad is on the way.

ביתר: בשעה זו מבצעים כוחות הביטחון סריקות אחר חשוד שנכנס לעיר.

התושבים מתבקשים להישאר בבתים ולדווח מיידית כל כל אירוע חריג למוקד העירוני או למוקד המשטרה. pic.twitter.com/r9ooaOL1SK — חדשות המוקד (@hamoked_il) March 9, 2023

There are also reports of firebombs on the road between Hussan and Beitar Ilit.

11:50 PM The searches in Beitar Ilit are still ongoing. A third location has been checked for a possible bomb.