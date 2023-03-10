Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90

The IDF Homefront Command and the city of Beitar Ilit, in Gush Etzion, announced just after 7AM on Friday that the security lockdown in Beitar has been lifted. Residents can leave their homes and move freely in the city.

A bomb was left on a bus in Beitar on Thursday night. The amateurishly designed remote-controlled bomb fizzled and released smoked but didn’t explode.



פיקוד העורף הפעיל התרעות מפני חדירת מחבלים בעיר ביתר עילית – התושבים מתבקשים להסתגר בבתיהם@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/ljo1Z0Xeg9 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) March 9, 2023

It was suspected that the terrorist got off the bus inside Beitar and had additional bombs on him.

There are no announcement at this point if the terrorist bomber was captured or not, after a long night of searches.