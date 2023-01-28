Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage
Security camera footage from the Almog Junction terror attack. Jan. 28, 2023

A terror attack took place at a restaurant at the Almog Junction near the Dead Sea on Saturday evening.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, and can be seen in the video above, terrorists arrived at the restaurant, a terrorist fired a single shot, and then his gun jammed. He then drove away in a car. No casualties are reported. Security forces are searching for the terrorists.

