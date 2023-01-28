Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage

A terror attack took place at a restaurant at the Almog Junction near the Dead Sea on Saturday evening.

המחבלים ימ"ש שביצעו את הפיגוע ונמלטו. מתנהל אחריהם מרדף pic.twitter.com/7V76g3RTh3 — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 28, 2023

According to the Israel Defense Forces, and can be seen in the video above, terrorists arrived at the restaurant, a terrorist fired a single shot, and then his gun jammed. He then drove away in a car. No casualties are reported. Security forces are searching for the terrorists.