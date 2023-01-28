Photo Credit: Eytan Schweber/TPS

Initial report of a possible terror attack attempt at the Tapuach Junction, in the Shomron, on Saturday night.

Details are still unclear. The initial report is that the driver attempted to run over Jewish protesters (against the recent terror attack), but got away, possibly shot. Security officials are examining if the driver saw the protest and tried to rush away, but drove in a way that the protesters thought he was trying to run them over.

None of the protesters were wounded.