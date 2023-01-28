Photo Credit: Eytan Schweber/TPS
"I Love Shomron" sign at the Tapuach Junction in the Shomron.

Initial report of a possible terror attack attempt at the Tapuach Junction, in the Shomron, on Saturday night.

Details are still unclear. The initial report is that the driver attempted to run over Jewish protesters (against the recent terror attack), but got away, possibly shot. Security officials are examining if the driver saw the protest and tried to rush away, but drove in a way that the protesters thought he was trying to run them over.

Advertisement


None of the protesters were wounded.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTerror Attack at Almog Junction Near Dead Sea
Next articleIsrael Warns: ‘We Will Not Compromise’ on Lives of Israeli Citizens
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR