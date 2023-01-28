Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS

After a bloody 24 hours in which seven Israelis were murdered and five more were injured, including several in critical condition, the State of Israel issued a lengthy statement warning the government “will not compromise” on keeping Israelis safe.

“This is an escalation in terrorist activity. We will not compromise on the lives of Israel’s citizens,” the Foreign Ministry said in the statement. “The Israel Police and security forces are set up across the country to maintain safe routine activity for Israeli civilians.”

Advertisement





Referring to the attack by a 13-year-old Arab in Jerusalem’s City of David neighborhood which left two Israelis moderately wounded, the ministry pointed out “terrorist organizations are encouraging and inciting children to be involved in terrorist attacks against innocent civilians.

“Terrorist organizations continue using fake news and non-stop incitement online calling for the murder of innocent Israelis, while encouraging the use of children as perpetrators of terrorism,” the ministry said.

“Israel will continue to act forcefully against the threat of terrorism. We will pursue and reach every terrorist who harms Israeli citizens. Anyone who wishes to harm Israel must know that they will pay a heavy price for their actions.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the government’s political-security cabinet on Saturday night to discuss the escalation in terror and was expected to bring a series of measures to the cabinet for discussion and approval as part of the response to the terror attacks, according to a senior Israeli official quoted by Walla! News.