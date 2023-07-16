Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting terror attack near the Tekoa Junction, in eastern Gush Etzion, on Sunday morning, around 8:45 AM.

EMTs report they are treating a man, age 35, who was shot in the chest. He is in serious condition and has now been upgraded to stable. The man is reported to be conscious. He’s being taken to the hospital.

His two daughters, ages 9 and 14 were also wounded in the attack, and are being treated for light injuries from shrapnel.

Security forces are in pursuit of the shooters. It is believed the Arab terror cell waited by the side of the road until a Jewish car passed, and then opened fire.

This report is being updated.