Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS
Ramallah

Two Israeli citizens accidentally crossed into Ramallah, an area under the direct control of the Palestinian Authority known as Area ‘A”.

The two were rescued by the PA police and were transferred to the IDF.

Advertisement

The two were described as members of the Breslav Hasidic sect.

Their car was burned.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleChanukah And The Great Sephardi/Ashkenazi Crossover
Next articleHypocrisy Much? PM Bennett Under Fire as Family Vacations Abroad While Israelis Asked to Stay Home over Omicron Variant
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...