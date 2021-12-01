Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

Two Israeli citizens accidentally crossed into Ramallah, an area under the direct control of the Palestinian Authority known as Area ‘A”.

The two were rescued by the PA police and were transferred to the IDF.

The two were described as members of the Breslav Hasidic sect.

Their car was burned.

רמאללה לפני דקות: ישראלים שנכנסו בשוגג הותקפו ,רכבם הושחת ונשרף,גורלם לעת עתה לא ברור ככה”נ המשטרה הפלסטינית גוננה עליהם pic.twitter.com/IPpyga6DEq — dudi d♡lev (@dudi_dolev) December 1, 2021

נסיון לינץ’ ברמאללה ,פורעים ערבים ניסו לרצוח יהודים שנכנסו בטעות לרמאללה ,בנס גדול היהודים הצליחו להימלט ,הרכב שלהם הוצת pic.twitter.com/ZOpBRbt3DY — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 1, 2021

צעירים שורפים רכב של מתנחל לאחר שנכנס לאזור הסיבוב אל-מנרה במרכז רמאללה. pic.twitter.com/LJhFB8NVgp — חוסין מורתדה حسين مرتضى – بالعبري (@HoseinMortadaH) December 1, 2021

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.