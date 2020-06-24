Following the terror attack by 26-year-old Ahmed Erekat of Abu Dis in which the terrorist was killed, on Tuesday the attacker’s uncle, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorist group and chief negotiator with Israel, Saeb Erekat tweeted that the death of his nephew was “acid blooded murder.”

Erekat demanded to see the videos of the event, which he described as a field execution, implying his nephew did not commit a terror attack.

“They have multiple cameras at the roadblock. why don’t they show the video? The lies of field executions have become an integral part of the rules of the occupation authority… Netanyahu is responsible.”

As they usually do, the Israel Police released the video of the attack [see above].

In the attack, you can see the terrorist swerve the car directly into the policewoman, sending the police officer flying backwards. The terrorist then gets out of the car and is neutralized by the other Border Policemen at the post.

The car was going at less 5 kilometers an hour . This is not the speed needed for an attack . We demand an int. Invistagotoon. https://t.co/jM08lwp9iv — Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) June 24, 2020

Shimrit Meir, an Arab media expert, pointed out that Ahmed Erekat appears to have made two good-bye videos some point before the incident, and that he was dealing with serious complications and personal accusations that had spun out of control. Meir cautiously pointed out that this is a classic background for lone wolf attacks.

At least Erekat can now confirm the family will be eligible for the “pay to slay” salary the Palestinian Authority pays to terrorists who attack Jews.