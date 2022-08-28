Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense’s Crossing Points Authority

The Defense Ministry’s Crossing Points Authority security guards on Saturday night thwarted an attempt to smuggle an estimated 9,000 caliber 5.56 mm bullets and firearm parts at the Netiv HaLamed Heh crossing in southern Judea.

A resident of eastern Jerusalem raised the security guards’ suspicion at the crossing, and after searching his car, the guards discovered boxes containing some 9,000 IDF bullets and several M16 rifle parts. The suspect was taken for interrogation by security forces.

Advertisement



The Netiv HaLamed Heh crossing was established in October 2014 and operates a pedestrian, vehicle, and goods complexes. The crossing is located on Route 367 between Emek HaElah and Gush Etzion, southeast of Beit Shemesh and southwest of the intersection of Gush Etzion and Bethlehem.