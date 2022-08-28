Photo Credit: Screenshot

Inna Yashchyshyn, a.k.a. Anna de Rothschild, was allowed into former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, posing as a member of the famous banking family, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project reported on Friday (Inventing Anna: Ukrainian-Born Scammer Posed with Trump and Wandered Mar-a-Lago).

“Anna de Rothschild” had no trouble blending in the Mar-a-Lago crowd and even had her picture taken on the golf course with the former president and Senator Lindsey Graham. She flashed a Rolex watch, drove a brand-new Mercedes Benz AMG G63, and bragged about her real estate connections.

Inna Yashchyshyn, a Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine, posed as a member of the de Rothschild family, gained easy direct access to Mar-a-Lago & Trump, numerous times. Inventing Anna, grifting nanny, Melania substitute, or a sleeper Russian GRU agent? pic.twitter.com/ibQlnlIzTs — The Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) August 27, 2022

OCCRP and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the woman is in reality one Inna Yashchyshyn, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant, the daughter of a truck driver, who used to run a Miami charity called United Hearts of Mercy. The charity was removed from Stripe, the payment processing platform because it accepted donations from credit cards that had been stolen in Hong Kong.

The ease with which Yashchyshyn was able to enter Trump’s estate will no doubt be used in the Justice Department’s anticipated prosecution of the former president for illegally harboring 184 highly classified documents. The documents were discovered in the August 8 FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Author and former investment banker John LeFevre told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project that Yashchyshyn was the focus of attention at the Mar-a-Lago pool on May 1, where she boasted about her wealth and connections. “It wasn’t just dropping the family name. She talked about vineyards and family estates and growing up in Monaco,” he recalled.

According to LeFevre, Yashchyshyn quickly gained access to Trump, Graham, and other renowned Republican politicians. LeFevre said Yashchyshyn repeatedly told people she was a Rothschild, “and everyone was eating it up.”