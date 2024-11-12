Photo Credit: Samidoun Netherlands

A tram was set on fire by heavy fireworks thrown at it by groups of young Arabs on a street in Amsterdam Monday night. The same groups hurled stones at police officers sitting on a bus. Hundreds of rioting Arabs were detained near the square in the suburban borough of Nieuw-West. Three were arrested, and police are considering additional arrests.

MP Geert Wilders, a pro-Israel and anti-Hamas Dutch politician who has led the right-wing Party for Freedom since he founded it in 2006, posted this tweet with the caption: “Amsterdam tonight. They shout ‘Jews Are Cancer!’”

Amsterdam vanavond. Ze roepen “Kankerjoden!”. pic.twitter.com/YlO1lV65DB — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 11, 2024

Objects were thrown and cars and bicycles were destroyed by masked Arab rioters, who carried “Free Palestine” signs. A police helicopter hovered above the area and alerted officers on the ground that a man who was riding his bicycle nearby was beaten and his bike was destroyed. Officers came to his aid.

Heavy fireworks were thrown into the tram, but police reported no injuries. Authorities are still investigating how the tram driver and all the passengers managed to flee unscathed.

The masked Arabs, many riding scooters, actively sought confrontation with the police. The violence followed the pogrom against Israeli supporters who attended the match of Maccabi Tel Aviv against Ajax. A video of the riots at Nieuw-West shows a Palestinian flag and antisemitic catcalls.

GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA

Remember Netanyahu’s speeches at the US Congress and later before the UN General Assembly, in which he warned Western countries that Gaza is going to show up on their doorstep? Well, the publication Workers World ran a lengthy editorial titled, “Amsterdam free from Zionism! For a total boycott – globalize the intifada!”

In familiar Stalinist fashion, the Workers World proclaimed:

Throughout the past week, Zionist hooligans have been attacking the people of Amsterdam and causing destruction in the city and its neighborhoods. People walking on the streets wearing keffiyehs, taxi drivers, and random Muslims and Arabs have been beaten up by these hooligans. The windows of homes with Palestinian flags were smashed and the flags stolen. The police did not intervene, the media was silent, and the mayor stood by and watched as these Zionist hooligans caused chaos in the city. Yet how different is the situation after a night in which the people of Amsterdam — Muslims, Christians and Jews, Dutch, Arabs and Palestinians — defended themselves and their city against this violence?! The police arrested dozens of people, the media speaks outrageously with sensationalistic lies, and the mayor speaks of very serious “antisemitic” incidents. It is as if the world turned upside down.

Amazing. But it’s a sign of things to come in Europe, just as Netanyahu warned. You know Goebbels is in charge here when this rag follows a terrifying pogrom against Jews, complete with Jews hiding in Amsterdam attics, with: “The people of Amsterdam declared last night that Zionism will not be tolerated here. Amsterdam is a Zionism-free city. And if it is not yet, we will make it so.”

And just as Netanyahu predicted, Nazis and Stalinists in black and white keffiyehs will continue to wreck and burn down Western cities long after the last Jew has left.

