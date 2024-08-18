Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Public Domain

Argentine police have dismantled an “Islamist terrorist organization” planning attacks on the Jewish community in the city of Mendoza, the country’s National Security Ministry announced on Friday.

Seven members of the cell were arrested during raids against their homes that resulted in the seizure of firearms, knives and electronic devices, according to the ministry.

The cell had been disseminating attack plans along with content from terror groups such as Islamic State and the Taliban, added the ministry.

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said the cell was uncovered after one of the members threatened a Jewish journalist from the local community.

“We are going to get rid of each and every one of these criminals who intend to sow fear in Argentines and they will pay,” Bullrich posted to social media.

7 TERRORISTAS ¡AFUERA! Planeaban atentados en Mendoza. En 8 allanamientos la PFA desmanteló una peligrosa organización vinculada a un grupo terrorista radical islámico, identificado tras amenazar a un periodista de la comunidad judía. Esta organización usaba las redes para… pic.twitter.com/f0NMhBxwGA — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) August 16, 2024

In January, Argentine police arrested two Syrian and one Lebanese man for plotting to carry out a terrorist attack. The three men, who had arrived separately in the country, were apprehended in Buenos Aires and in the adjacent suburb of Avellaneda.

A 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires blamed on Hezbollah killed 85 people and wounded more than 300 others. Last year, an Argentine federal judge called on Interpol to arrest four Lebanese men believed to be connected to the bombing.

An earlier attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 also attributed to Iranian-backed Hezbollah killed 29 people and wounded 242 others.

In July, Argentina designated Hamas an “international terrorist organization” following the Palestinian group’s Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis.

“The Hamas group has been declared by the Argentine state as an international terrorist organization,” President Javier Milei said, citing “an extensive record of terrorist attacks on their behalf.”

Buenos Aires “has an unwavering commitment to recognize terrorists for what they are,” read the statement by Argentina’s President Javier Milei’s office, adding that “it’s the first time that there is a political will to do so. “Argentina must once again align itself with Western civilization,” the statement continued.

In February, Milei made a wartime visit to Israel, signaling a major shift in Argentina’s foreign policy toward the United States and Israel after decades of backing Arab countries.

