El Al announced on Friday that starting this coming March all flights to and from South Africa will be suspended, according to a Kipa report.

El Al’s decision is a result of significantly decreased demand as well as numerous cancellations by Israelis who no longer want to visit the antisemitic country. South Africa is currently representing the Hamas terrorist organization’s interests in the International Court of Justice in The Hague and has accused Israel of genocide.

El Al will inform all passengers whose flights will be cancelled and offer them several alternatives.

It might also be a good time for all the 52,000 Jews still remaining in South Africa to pack up and leave, before you can no longer get a direct flight to Israel.