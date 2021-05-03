Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/FLASH90

As of May 3, 2001, Israeli citizens and residents (including vaccinated and recovering) entering Israel from Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, and Turkey, will have to enter home isolation for 10 days subject to two negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests—one when entering Israel and another on day 9 of isolation, or alternatively, enter home isolation for 14 days subject to a single PCR test upon entering the country.

It should be noted that vaccinated and recovering people who have been in one of the above countries for less than 12 hours as part of a flight connection without leaving the airport will not be required to enter isolation.

All travelers entering the country (citizens and foreigners, including recovering and vaccinated) from any destination where they spent more than 72 hours, must present in the country of origin a negative PCR test performed during the 72 hours before the time of entry into Israel.

In addition, all those entering the country (civilians and foreigners, including recovering and vaccinated) must present a PCR test when entering Israel.

Link here to submit an exemption from taking a PCR test in exceptional cases, before departure to Israel.

The criteria for the Exceptions Committee, to obtain an exit permit to the above countries, are, among others:

– Departing for a humanitarian or essential need.

– Athletes (with the approval of the Director-General of the Ministry of Culture and Sports).

– Official emissaries of national institutions (with the approval of the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption).

Link here to submit an exceptional exit request to the above countries.

Israeli citizens and residents returning to their permanent place of residence in these countries are required to declare this before the Exceptions Committee and attach supporting documents.

Aircrews, Israeli envoys (approved by the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director-General of the Ministry of Defense, or the Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office), foreign representatives, and foreign nationals are not required to obtain an exit permit from Israel.

As of Sunday, there are 47 new verified Corona patients in Israel, based on 28,494 test results.

On Monday, there are 104 patients in serious condition, 62 of whom are on respirators. To date, 6,366 have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. 5,403,739 have received their first dose of the vaccine, 5,054,606 the second.