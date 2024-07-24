Photo Credit: Cosmin Nedelcu / Pixabay

Anti-Israel haters have arrived at the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sarah and his delegation are staying during their trip this week.

A wannabe Arab protester dressed up as a terrorist, complete with keffiyeh, yelled “Allahu Akbar! Hamas!” (Allahu Akbar is the jihadist war cry, ‘God is Great’) from outside the tall black metal barriers set up outside the hotel. He shouted “We gonna win! We gonna win! You coward!” at a pro-Israeli counter-protester. “Go to Alaska! Don’t come to our country!” he yelled. “Take Biden and all the Jewish lobby and go to Alaska!” adding, “Netanyahu we’re going to take his neck off!”

One of the Palestinian protesters outside the Watergate Hotel in DC was yelling about k!ll!ng Jews. He ended with “Netanyahu, we’re going to take his neck off.” Watch the full video —pic.twitter.com/9pOD2IkHQl — Marina Medvin ?? (@MarinaMedvin) July 24, 2024

Huge barriers were set up around the Watergate Hotel and hundreds of police officers were brought in from surrounding states to assist with crowd (and anarchist) control during Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

Protesters gathered behind police barriers at the Hotel in Washington, DC, where the Netanyahy was staying, they said they hung the inscription “ WE DEMAND NETANYAHU’S ARRESTS ” on the building, made noise and waved Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/ttUViVuTSj — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) July 24, 2024

More than 200 NYPD officers are among the out-of-state forces who have arrived to help control the massive “protests” that are expected to take place while the prime minister speaks.

Meanwhile, a user on the X social media platform claimed the DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets throughout the hotel and pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night.

The claim, however, has been debunked by a spokesperson for the hotel, who said the post is a fake.

The Watergate Hotel spokesperson said there is “outstanding security” at the hotel, in addition to the Capitol Police and other federal agencies, all of whom are providing security for the prime minister’s stay.

The Washington DC city police department have also erected fencing and barricades around the hotel and around the Capitol, along with multiple road blocks as well.

Just one day earlier, numerous arrests were made Tuesday after protesters from the anti-Israel Jewish Voice for Peace organization staged a sit-in in the rotunda of the Capitol building.

Arrests are beginning as over 400 American Jews refuse to leave Congress, but we won’t leave until our government STOPS ARMING ISRAEL and ENDS THE GENOCIDE of Palestinians in Gaza! pic.twitter.com/ybVpz7Rgh6 — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) July 23, 2024

Hundreds of protesters wore red T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” as they sat on the floor, unfurling signs and chanting “Let Gaza Live!”

Netanyahu is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress at 2 pm Eastern Time, his fourth such address as prime minister.

