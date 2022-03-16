Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Israeli F-15 during the Blue Flag international aerial training exercise at the Ovda air force base, Southern Israel, Oct. 24, 2021.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the United States would likely provide Egypt with F-15 fighter jets.

“I think we have good news in that we’re going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog,” he said, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration had cut $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human-rights concerns. Last month, McKenzie visited Cairo and mentioned “very robust” military assistance.

The withheld funds represent 10 percent of the $1.3 billion that the United States has earmarked for Egypt annually since 2017.

At the same time, according to Reuters, Washington approved a $2.5 billion defense-sales agreement for Egypt, which includes advanced air-defense radars and C-130 Super Hercules transport aircraft.

