Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey published last Thursday finds Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would tie President Joe Biden in a 2024 election, each receiving 42% support from registered voters nationwide. The same poll showed Biden leading former President Donald Trump by 44% to 34% (New Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds rise in support for DeSantis candidacy for president and a tie in a possible Biden-DeSantis race).

The survey was conducted Nov. 15-22, 2022, interviewing 1,004 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.7 points. The survey included 840 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points. The Republican subsample has a margin of error of +/-6.1 percentage points, and the Democratic subsample margin of error is +/-5.6 percentage points.

Advertisement



Among Republicans and independents who lean Republican, 55% want Trump to run in 2024, while 45% said they don’t want him to run. Among registered voters who are Democrats or independents who lean Democratic, 49% want Biden to run in 2024 and 51% don’t.

The poll also asked about the issues respondents want Congress to do in 2023. They were given a list of issues and were asked: Regardless of whether you think Congress will actually do these things, which would you favor and which would you oppose? Here are the responses:

Republicans, Democrats, and Independents differed considerably on reducing US military aid to Ukraine. 58% of Republicans favored reducing the aid, compared to 42% who opposed it; 34% of Democrats wanted the aid reduced, 66% opposed; and 47% of Independents wanted it reduced, compared to 52% who opposed the idea.