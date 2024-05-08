Photo Credit: Edi Israel / Flash 90

The Foreign Ministry is continuing to fight international pressure on Israel to accept another terrorist entity on its borders, this time with a newly-produced video that explains the problem in blunt language.

Recognizing a Palestinian State after October 7 means rewarding Hamas for murdering over 1,000 Israelis. It means giving a prize to the Iranian Regime. It means living with the possibility of another October 7. The only way to promote peace is through direct… pic.twitter.com/DFRQiX91Vm — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 8, 2024

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement posted to the X social media platform, “Recognizing a Palestinian State after October 7 means rewarding Hamas for murdering over 1,000 Israelis. It means giving a prize to the Iranian Regime. It means living with the possibility of another October 7.

“The only way to promote peace is through direct negotiations, within the framework of a regional normalization process,” Katz wrote.

In the video, the narrator was more direct in a message clearly aimed at the Biden Administration, which has ceaselessly pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the establishment of a terror state on Israel’s borders.

“Recognizing a Palestinian state after the October 7th attacks, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, would be like handing over an Islamic state on a silver platter to Osama bin Laden after the September 11th attacks,” the narrator points out.