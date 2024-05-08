Photo Credit: Edi Israel / Flash 90
Blood in houses when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, and 30 other nearby communities in southern Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,200 people, and taking more than 200 hostages into Gaza, near the Israeli-Gaza border.

The Foreign Ministry is continuing to fight international pressure on Israel to accept another terrorist entity on its borders, this time with a newly-produced video that explains the problem in blunt language.

Advertisement


Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement posted to the X social media platform, “Recognizing a Palestinian State after October 7 means rewarding Hamas for murdering over 1,000 Israelis. It means giving a prize to the Iranian Regime. It means living with the possibility of another October 7.

“The only way to promote peace is through direct negotiations, within the framework of a regional normalization process,” Katz wrote.

In the video, the narrator was more direct in a message clearly aimed at the Biden Administration, which has ceaselessly pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the establishment of a terror state on Israel’s borders.

“Recognizing a Palestinian state after the October 7th attacks, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, would be like handing over an Islamic state on a silver platter to Osama bin Laden after the September 11th attacks,” the narrator points out.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLondon Mayor Khan Says There Must Be Equally Strong Criticism of Hamas and Netanyahu
Next articleWhy Jewish Schools Must Have A Class On The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR