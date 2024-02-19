Photo Credit: Shachar Yurman

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening hosted two Democratic Senators who are strong supporters of Israel, Chris Coons (D-DE) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). This was Gallant’s second meeting with the two senators since October 7, 2023.

Minister Gallant briefed the Senators on operational developments in the southern arena and emphasized the consistent actions by the defense establishment since the start of the war in targeting Hamas terrorists and infrastructure. He expressed his deep appreciation to the Senators for their steadfast support for the State of Israel and concluded by highlighting the powerful bond between Israel and the United States.

Senators Coons and Blumenthal are dyed-in-the-wool friends of Israel.

Sen. Coons is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a staunch supporter of Israel who has been featured as a guest speaker at AIPAC events. Coons is also a co-sponsor of a Senate resolution expressing objection to the 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334, the one the Obama administration famously did not veto as sheer retribution against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Coons argued

That the resolution undermined direct talks between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Sen. Blumenthal co-sponsored in March 2017 the Israel Anti-Boycott Act (S.270), which made it a federal crime, punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, for Americans to encourage or participate in boycotts against Israel and Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF is taking significant measures to distinguish between Hamas terrorists and the civilian population, according to Gallant, who detailed recent operations in the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals, where troops have operated with great precision to apprehend terrorists, with zero civilian casualties.

Presumably, the two senators will pick up the phone to the White House to share.

Gallant, Coons, and Blumenthal also discussed ongoing military and other efforts to ensure the return of 134 hostages held in Gaza, and Gallant stressed the importance of ongoing military pressure on Hamas to force a deal and rescue more hostages.

The defense minister also discussed ongoing efforts to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, in cooperation with international partners.