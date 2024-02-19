Photo Credit: cc2.0 Leonard Bently

Satire is practically pointless nowadays. I’ve done plenty of satire over the years and I doubt that I could make up wilder headlines than the reality. Take this one up above. I’d like to say that I made it up, but we ended up living in a world in which it’s just everyday reality.

Sadiq Khan has been criticised for effectively blocking a statue of Queen Elizabeth II in Trafalgar Square until 2030 at the earliest – with “woke art” going there instead. The London Mayor has signed off on the empty Fourth Plinth, where campaigners hope to erect the statue of the beloved late monarch, for “woke” art until the end of the decade. The first piece to go up for six months will be a fixture of 850 faces of trans people who were mostly sex workers.

This goes back to 2022 when London’s Muslim mayor insisted on dedicating the fourth plinth to various anti-British, anti-Western and leftist materials rather than to Queen Elizabeth.

Calls have been made in recent days for the plot, currently used for a different monument every two years, to have a permanent statue of Queen Elizabeth II. However, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the plinth would continue to be used for temporary installations, as it has since 1999. The latest occupant of the Trafalgar Square corner was unveiled yesterday – a statue of anti-colonialist John Chilembwe by artist Samson Kambalu entitled Antelope.

Before that there had been a “sculpture” opposing the Iraq War, a giant blue rooster, and a disembodied grotesque nude. Next up will be this abomination.

“Casts of the faces of 850 trans people, most of whom are sex workers. She works closely with this marginalised community that sometimes is unable to access social care. The casts will be arranged round the plinth in the form of a Tzompantli, a skull rack from Mesoamerican civilisations (an area covering Central Mexico to northern Costa Rica). It was used to display the remains of war captives or sacrifice victims.”

Lovely.

Opponents of putting up a statue of Queen Elizabeth on the Fourth Plinth claim that it has become the “people’s plinth.” In no way does this represent anything that normal people actually want. The artwork is selected by an Arts Council which has nothing to do with any people, only with leftist activists out to destroy art and the UK.

London voters will have a chance to decide if this is the city and the country they want to live in.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}