US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon, March 26 2024

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his American counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late Sunday night, that Iranian military activities suggest Iran is preparing for a large-scale attack on Israel, a source with knowledge of the call told Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

Overnight, Gallant spoke with Austin to discuss operational and strategic coordination in light of recent developments.

Gallant detailed IDF readiness and capabilities in the face of threats posed by Iran and its regional proxies, and discussed interoperability with the wide range of US military capabilities deployed to the region.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Iran will mete out a “harsh response” to Israel in retaliation for the July 31 assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran. Khamenei said it is the Islamic Republic’s “duty” to avenge Haniyeh’s blood.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Sunday while addressing the lawmakers that force is the only means to stand against Zionism.

Qalibaf denounced “the Zionists” as a disgrace to humanity, saying they understand nothing but “the language of force.”

The Iranian Parliament Speaker revenge for the “martyrdom” of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is Iran’s “religious and national duty” and warned Israel to brace itself for a “harsh punishment”.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

