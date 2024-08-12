Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his American counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late Sunday night, that Iranian military activities suggest Iran is preparing for a large-scale attack on Israel, a source with knowledge of the call told Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

Barak Ravid says that Israel's Defense Minister told US Secretary of Defense Austin a little while ago that: Israel is observing more and more military preparations in Iran that it has not seen in recent days (Translation confirmed by two Israeli friends) pic.twitter.com/96BUbUKQDk — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) August 11, 2024

Overnight, Gallant spoke with Austin to discuss operational and strategic coordination in light of recent developments.

Gallant detailed IDF readiness and capabilities in the face of threats posed by Iran and its regional proxies, and discussed interoperability with the wide range of US military capabilities deployed to the region.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Iran will mete out a “harsh response” to Israel in retaliation for the July 31 assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran. Khamenei said it is the Islamic Republic’s “duty” to avenge Haniyeh’s blood.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Sunday while addressing the lawmakers that force is the only means to stand against Zionism.

Qalibaf denounced “the Zionists” as a disgrace to humanity, saying they understand nothing but “the language of force.”

The Iranian Parliament Speaker revenge for the “martyrdom” of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is Iran’s “religious and national duty” and warned Israel to brace itself for a “harsh punishment”.

