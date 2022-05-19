Photo Credit: Shmulik Almany

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday began his official visit to the United States in a meeting with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the White House. At the onset of the discussion, Minister Gantz stressed the unique bond between the US and Israel, which is based both on shared values and mutual interests. He thanked Sullivan for the Administration and President Biden’s commitment to the security cooperation between their respective defense establishments.

Gantz discussed Iran’s progress in its nuclear program alongside its destabilizing regional activities and emphasized the need to work closely to prepare for any future scenario. This would be conducted within the framework of Israel’s defense cooperation with the US as well as its growing ties with regional partners.

Minister Gantz debriefed NSA Sullivan on the recent wave of terror that has claimed 20 lives in Israel. They discussed Israel’s ongoing operational activities in face of incitement and terror. Minister Gantz stated that Israel will take the measures necessary to defend its citizens and sovereignty. He added that Israel’s defense establishment continues its policy of promoting confidence-building measures vis-a-vis PA Arab civilians that are not involved in terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Israel’s Ambassador to the US, the Director of Israel’s Policy and POL-MIL Bureau, and the Defense Minister’s Military Secretary.