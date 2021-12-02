Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Nov. 21, 2021

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz says he believes the United States will “stand behind its promise . . . and responsibility” not to let Iran obtain nuclear weapons.

Speaking in a video interview with the Ynet news outlet, Gantz said, however, that he does think “we always have to prepare the option for the moment when we may find ourselves alone. I say again, an attack [on Iran] is an option.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t have to be the first one.”

Gantz said if talks between Tehran and world powers fail to revive the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal in a way that would stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, there may eventually come a time when “the world, the region and the State of Israel will have no choice but to act – and it could happen.”

The defense minister is expected to fly to the United States next week (overnight on Wednesday) for an official visit during which he will conduct a series of meetings centered on security issues.

Gantz is scheduled to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNYPD Peacefully Ends Armed Standoff Outside United Nations
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...