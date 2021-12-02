Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz says he believes the United States will “stand behind its promise . . . and responsibility” not to let Iran obtain nuclear weapons.

Speaking in a video interview with the Ynet news outlet, Gantz said, however, that he does think “we always have to prepare the option for the moment when we may find ourselves alone. I say again, an attack [on Iran] is an option.

“It doesn’t have to be the first one.”

Gantz said if talks between Tehran and world powers fail to revive the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal in a way that would stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, there may eventually come a time when “the world, the region and the State of Israel will have no choice but to act – and it could happen.”

The defense minister is expected to fly to the United States next week (overnight on Wednesday) for an official visit during which he will conduct a series of meetings centered on security issues.

Gantz is scheduled to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.