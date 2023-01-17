Photo Credit: Screenshot

International CEO and co-founder of StandWithUs Roz Rothstein on Monday tweeted that “Professor Lara Sheehi has deleted her account, @blackfaghag. I guess she doesn’t want us to see her expressions of anti-Jewish bigotry. AND likely because she is named in a Title VI complaint for her antisemitic lessons and discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students. Bye.”

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in any program or activity that receives Federal funds or other Federal financial assistance.

StandWithUs filed a Title VI complaint with the Office for Civil Rights against Lara Sheehi, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at GW University in DC, alleging that she created a “hostile environment” for Jewish and Israeli students who attend her Diversity I course, which is part of the school’s Professional Psychology Program.

. @GWtweets administration has ignored the complaint lodged against it by students, and now by @StandWithUs, that professor Lara Sheehi targeted Jewish and Israeli students with antisemitic remarks. @ADL and @HillelIntl have said nothing about this.

Click here for a copy of the complaint (PDF).

The StandWithUs complaint says faculty and administrators “retaliated” with “disciplinary proceedings” against students who protested Sheehi’s hostile behavior against Jewish and Israeli students throughout the fall semester, as well as against a guest speaker on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Sheehi, who was hired by GW in 2016, posted an image on her Twitter account with a sign saying, “Boycott Israeli Apartheid.” But the Title VI complaint made the situation untenable for her, so she deleted the account. But, you know, we’ll always have the screenshot. Unfortunately, I had to censor heavily this one, because we’re a family publication (the tweet refers to Israel’s offer of support to Lebanon after the Hezbollah storage explosion in Beirut):