A Hezbollah-supporting Muslim cleric in Dearborn Heights, Michigan is preaching support for the destruction of Israel and praise for the Lebanon-based terrorist organization. A segment of the imam’s sermon last Friday (Feb. 21) was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).



Imam Hassan Qazwini said in his Friday sermon at the Islamic Institute of America that Israel has eliminated the life of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, but it could not and cannot eliminate his spirit, his message, or his goal.

Qazwini asserted that the assassination of Nasrallah will, in fact, turn into fuel for the resistance against Israel, which he called “this tyrannical enemy.” Qazwini warned his listeners, in Michigan and in Lebanon, against thinking that they have been broken or defeated, adding: “Victory will follow.”

The Iraqi-born Shiite Islamic scholar is an imam of the Islamic Institute of America, which held a memorial for Nasrallah on September 29, 2024.

Hassan Qazwini is an active supporter of Michigan Democratic politicians, who often appear in fundraisers for the Islamic center.

In March 2024, guests at the annual fundraiser for the Islamic Institute of America included Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Dearborn Mayor Abdallah Hamoud. In 2022, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was a guest speaker.

“Israel managed to eliminate the life of Nasrallah, but it could not, and cannot, eliminate his spirit, his message, and his goal. Quite the contrary! Quite the contrary!,” Qazwini declared.

“Nasrallah’s martyrdom will lead to the recruitment of thousands of resistance fighters against Israel. It will turn into fuel for the resistance against this tyrannical enemy.

“Therefore, dear brothers here, or in Lebanon, or anywhere else – whoever hears me – I ask you not to let illusions creep into your hearts and minds. Do not think, even for a moment, that we have been broken or defeated.”

