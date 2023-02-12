Photo Credit: US Air Force
Flags of Israel and the United States

The Israel Defense Forces and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched the start of the “Juniper Falcon” joint military drill on Sunday.

The exercise is to focus on aerial defense, cyber security, logistics and intelligence.

The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between the US and Israeli militaries.

“While the exercise is driven by the regional dynamics of the Middle East, it is not related to any specific events or developments,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement on its website.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

