Photo Credit: US Air Force

The Israel Defense Forces and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched the start of the “Juniper Falcon” joint military drill on Sunday.

The exercise is to focus on aerial defense, cyber security, logistics and intelligence.

The Juniper Falcon joint exercise of the IDF and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) began today (Sunday) The exercise is part of a series of exercises conducted with CENTCOM and was planned as part of the IDF’s training program for 2023. pic.twitter.com/rNOJFvBAmK — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) February 12, 2023

Advertisement





The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between the US and Israeli militaries.

“While the exercise is driven by the regional dynamics of the Middle East, it is not related to any specific events or developments,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement on its website.