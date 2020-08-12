Photo Credit: Ilhan Omar's Facebook cover image

CNN projected Tuesday night that Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a renowned anti-Semite and member of the anti-Israel squad (made up of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan), defeated her opponent Antone Melton-Meaux in a Minnesota Democratic primary.

Omar received the endorsements of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but also—despite past clashes—Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Advertisement



Melton-Meaux accused Omar of divisiveness and of pursuing goals well beyond the real needs of her district’s constituents. The same complaints have failed to unseat AOC and Tlaib.

Omar’s victory presages a growth phase for the squad, which constitutes the extreme-left faction in the Democratic House of representatives, when candidates Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Marie Newman of Illinois, who unseated centrist incumbents this election year, will likely add their power to this group come January 2021.

Omar received 92,443 votes, or 57.4%, compared with Melton-Meaux’s 63,059, or 39.2%.